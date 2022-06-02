PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local advocates for clean energy are calling on Ameren to take action to lower energy bills.

Ameren Illinois estimates bills will increase by about $50 dollars starting this month.

The increase has been attributed to the war in Ukraine, inflation, and clean energy sources not filling the gap left behind as fossil fuel plants close or prepare to close.

During a rally outside of Ameren Illinois’ offices in downtown Peoria, Thursday morning, clean energy supporters said Ameren should work to accelerate renewable energy projects.

They also added that the company should reduce demand through energy efficiency.

“They would be best positioned to deal with rate relief for low-income, middle-income consumers who are going to be hit hard by this bill. I think just saying sorry it’s more expensive now, that’s not enough. They should be fighting for us, they should be advocating for us,” said Tracy Fox with Ilinois People’s Action.

Alisha Granderson with the Heart of Illinois Sierra Club said extra costs on energy bills will put a strain on families.

“We work hard for our money, and we’d like to receive that. We’d also like to be able to save a little bit of that for a rainy day, and we’re not able to if you’re constantly having to pour out more and more and more for things like electric bills,” Granderson said.

Advocates said Ameren should also find ways to decrease the distribution portion of energy bills.

Leadership at Ameren has said the supply portion is what will cause bills to rise this summer and that cost

is passed through directly to customers, without profit.

“That’s not the whole story. I’m here to ask Ameren to step up to the plate and spend some of their record profits since the pandemic on programs to help people who are going to struggle to pay their utility bills,” said Joyce Harant with the Central Illinois Healthy Community Alliance.