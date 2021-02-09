Clean Energy Jobs Act reintroduced by Illinois lawmakers

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Illinois lawmakers are reintroducing legislation that prioritizes a green future.

The Clean Energy Jobs Act or CEJA is being backed by mostly by state democrats.

Goals of the legislation include moving Illinois to 100 percent renewable energy by the year 2050, along with the creation of more clean energy jobs.

Leaders of the bill say they expect more success than the previous introductions.

“There is a lot of momentum for this issue, the issue of clean energy in the White House, momentum we simply haven’t seen. Residents, consumers, constituents are talking about it and we have a speaker in the Illinois House who has been a long-time champion of clean energy,” State Rep. Ann Williams (D-Chicago), 11th District.

Williams says she hopes the Clean Energy Jobs Act will be passed before the General Assembly adjourns in May.