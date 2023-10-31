EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Cleanup continues in East Peoria after a train carrying agricultural products derailed Monday morning near Meadows Avenue.

Tom Ciuba, a spokesman for the Toledo, Peoria & Western Railway, said the train derailed at 11:15 a.m. Five rail cars overturned, he said, which were carrying agricultural products. The incident occurred within the railroad’s East Peoria rail yard

“There were no injuries. After an initial investigation, it seems the cause was improper loading of the railcars by the customer. Clean-up is underway, and contractors are working as safely and quickly as possible to complete it,” he said.

This story will be updated when more information is available.