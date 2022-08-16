LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Livingston County man has been found guilty of three 2019 murders Tuesday.

Clifford Brewer has been found guilty of six counts of first-degree murder, two each for the deaths of his wife Shirley Brewer, son Christian Brewer, and neighbor Norman Walker on Christmas Day 2019.

The decision came after closing arguments from both the defense and prosecution, which spanned a few hours.

Prosecutors wrapped their argument by detailing Clifford’s waning relationship with his wife Shirley, his desire for a divorce and testimony from a forensic pathologist that said gunshot wounds to the victims are consistent with homicide.

The defense argues Shirley is responsible for her son’s and Norman Walker’s death before a struggle between her and Clifford led to her death.

His sentencing will be held Oct. 5, and Brewer is facing up to life in prison.

Brewer’s attorneys said they will appeal.

This story will be updated.