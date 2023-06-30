PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — Clink Mobile Bar is opening its first brick and mortar location.

Clink Bar and Events is taking over the former Water’s Edge Bistro and Winery space in Peoria Heights.

“Its going to be more of a fun bar that you can come with your friends, family. Catch a game if you want to, plenty of TVs for that. Get some good food, hangout. It will be a place you’ll feel comfortable bringing your kids during the day, maybe for dinner, but still have fun with friends at night,” said owner Sam Heppard,.

Heppard said he has been looking for a permanent space in Peoria Heights for nearly four years, as Clink Mobile Bar has developed a loyal following.

“It’s relieving a little bit because we’ve been looking for so long, and now I feel like we found the perfect spot for us. What we want to do, what we want to create for our customers…We want to put our stamp on the place, so when people come in they know it’s Clink,” he said.

The bar will likely open late August or early September.

Clink Mobile Bar is still available for events.