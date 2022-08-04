PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After being closed for more than a day, Shell gas stations in the Peoria area began reopening their doors Thursday evening.

On Wednesday, at least five Shell gas stations were forced to close due to possible tax revenue violations.

A representative with Indiana-based Kamla Kaur Group, the owner of the stations, confirmed they were closed but would not comment on a possible investigation by the Illinois Department of Revenue.

The representative said the closed stations were expected to reopen their doors throughout Thursday. The Shell station on Sterling Avenue reopened just after 5 P.M.

The gas stations in question included: