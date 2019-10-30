Closing arguments begin in teen’s murder trial

PEORIA, Ill. — Attorneys began closing arguments on the second day of a teenager’s murder trial.

Zaveon Marks, 14, is accused of shooting and killing another teen, 16-year-old Zarious Fair, in Peoria during a botched robbery back in June.

Wednesday, Marks’ defense argued that he may not have been the trigger puller. Attorneys showed pictures of Marks’ friends holding guns, allegedly similar to the murder weapon.

Earlier in the trial, prosecutors laid out their evidence in the case. They called investigators to the stand to point to surveillance pictures that show the victim 16-year-old Zarious Fair and Marks in the same area at the same time.

Witnesses, family and police officers have testified in the case. A 16-year-old girl told jurors she saw the shooting and directed police to Zaveon Marks by pulling up his Facebook page and identifying him as the person who pulled the trigger.

Her statements, however, do present a sticking point for prosecutors. She originally told police Marks had on a black hoodie. Surveillance pictures show him in a red and white sweatshirt near the scene of the crime. Marks’ defense attorneys implied that another teen who was with Marks could instead have fired the gun.

Investigators say Fair was shot three times and was still breathing when he was found on the sidewalk.

Marks faces two counts of first-degree murder and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.