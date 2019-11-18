Closing arguments to begin in Cynthia Baker trial

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Closing arguments began Monday in Cynthia Baker’s trial after she decided to not testify.
Baker is accused of fatally kicking her boyfriend’s 8-year-old daughter Rica Rountree in the stomach, which led to massive internal injuries that eventually killed her.
Her attorney, Todd Ringel, previously had said Baker was going to testify. With that, the defense rested with no rebuttal from the state, putting closing arguments on track for 2 p.m.
Rountree’s father Richard spent the morning being interrogated at the McLean County Sheriff’s Office before he went to the Law and Justice Center. It was revealed Baker gave Richard a letter, asking him to “take the blame” for her. The defense was planning to use it if either of the two were to testify.
Rountree gave the letter to the Normal Police Department.
Additionally, Rountree’s second-grade teacher, a District 87 school nurse, and teaching assistant took the stand. The nurse had said Rountree went to the nurse’s office more than 20 times.
The teaching assistant said the girl looked “always tired” and “worn-out.” She also said that Rountree was always “walking slow” compared to her sister, who seemed more active.
