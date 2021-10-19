Closing arguments wrap up for Bloomington piano teacher accused of sexually assaulting students

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Closing arguments for the first of six trials have concluded for a Bloomington piano teacher accused of producing child pornography and sexually assaulting his students.

Aaron Parlier, 40, is standing trial for one of the seven victims he has been accused of molesting. The victim’s mother took the stand Monday and testified he gave her daughter piano lessons in her home from age six through eighth grade. The alleged offenses occurred between April 2012 and April 2016 when the girl was under 13.

On Tuesday, prosecutors said Parlier knew the victim was underage.

The defense finished giving closing arguments at approximately 10:50 a.m.

Parlier has been indicted on 38 total counts of child pornography, predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, and aggravated criminal sexual abuse against six students.

A ruling on the case is set to take place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 22.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.