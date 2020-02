BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WYZZ) -- Four new people will be in charge at different District 87 schools as the district announced seven people will be stepping into new roles next year. Superintendent Dr. Barry Reilly says it's the largest re-staffing in 30 years, however, the new faces however don't mean major changes.

Bent, Stevenson, and Sheridan Elementaries, as well as, Bloomington Junior High are getting new principals. Among them is Lynn Shook, who is leaving her post as the Assistant Principal at the Junior High.