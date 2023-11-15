MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The only two items on the agenda for Tuesday’s McLean County’s Zoning Board of Appeals Meeting were continuing the public hearing about CO2 sequestration drilling.

At the start of the meeting, the board continued the public hearing on text amendments for use standards for CO2 sequestration drilling.

The board first met on the matter in October. The board unanimously approved the use standards with recommended additions. The board is recommending the emergency plan from an applicant includes evacuation plans, input from local first responders, funding for the plan and equipment.

Dawn Dannenbring, Climate & Environmental Justice Organizer for Illinois People’s Action, said they didn’t get everything they advocated for, but there are some wins.

“Many of our leaders talked about the fact that the safety planning wasn’t strong enough and they beefed up the emergency safety plan,” she said. “They said the safety planning has to be done with local providers and paid for by the applicant. And that is a win.”

Tuesday was the second time the board listened to public comments for a special use permit request from One Earth Sequestration. The agriculture company is seeking permit approval for three CO2 sequestration drilling wells in Cheneys Grove and Anchor Townships.

However, the company will have to wait another week for a decision. After being delayed due to last week’s meeting ending during public comment, the same occurred this week.

The conversation will continue on Nov. 21 at 7 p.m.