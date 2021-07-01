Coalition of Illinois business and labor leaders speak against energy discussions

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Thursday morning, a group of Illinois business and labor leaders came together to oppose the process of clean energy bill negotiations.

Earlier this year, lawmakers set a goal to move Illinois to 100 percent clean energy by 2050, but an energy bill was not passed during their return to Springfield last month.

Mark Denzler, president of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association, said current energy discussions would result in the largest rate hike in the state’s history.

Denzler says industry leaders have been left out of negotiations, and he wants that to change.

“Couldn’t come at a worst time for businesses and working families looking to rebuild and rebound from the pandemic. We ask the governor and lawmakers to rethink this proposal and meaningfully engage with consumers and the business community and residents,” Denzler said.

He also says he has concerns with reliability during the process.

“I’m quite frankly, shocked, there’s not been as much attention to cost and reliability. You’ve all been around for a long time, when you’re considering impacts of bills or tax increases…there’s always that discussion,” Denzler said.

Lawmakers could return to session at any time to pass a new deal.