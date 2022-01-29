Cobra Kai cast teaches Peoria kids self-defense

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Actors from the hit Netflix series, Cobra Kai, met with Peorians for a special night of martial arts demonstrations at Peoria Friendship House, Saturday, Jan. 29.

The show is a sequel to The Karate Kid, depicting characters overcoming their bullies and insecurities with a little help from martial arts training. Keith Campen, one of the actors, started training in Peoria at the age of 10.

“It’s played a part in every aspect of my life, from the arts I do, to you know, just regular jobs, body guard work,” Campen said. “It’s given me so much.”

The actors and instructors from SOCA School of Combative Arts and The Trinity Training Center showed audience members self defense techniques and how to correctly execute them. Campen said martial arts helped give his life structure and discipline, something he wants to give to others.

“Just even giving them…hope of something better, you know, anything I can do, I’m here to do it,” Campen said.

Ed Parker, a Peoria Park District security officer and an instructor at SOCA, said gun violence among Peoria youths is a prevalent issue in the community. He says martial arts training can be used to prevent it.

“Once you can protect yourself and know you can protect yourself, it eliminates the unnecessary fear people have that if something happens wrong or bag, ‘Ahh man what am I going to do,” Parker siad. “That’s kind of what I see happening with a lot of these young kids–what they’re doing and going to the gun violence–is because they don’t know how to fight.”

Parker said he’s not encouraging kids to pick fights; he wants them to know there is another way to keep themselves and others safe.

“The true fight that you have in any type of fight is yourself,” Parker said. “The first discipline in martial arts is respect, so when you respect yourself, you respect other people.”

Kids were able to sign up for two free classes at The Trinity Training Center during the event. Campen said he plans on helping instruct the classes.

