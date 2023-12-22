PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD)- The Coca-Cola Caravan started as an ad in 1995, but now, several caravans make stops all around the nation.

Each Coca-Cola bottling location has a caravan, and each caravan has set states they travel to. The one in Central Illinois on Dec. 21 and 22 travels to Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and parts of Illinois.

Coca-Cola’s employees were inside the Pekin Walmart and handed out limited gifts and Sprite Limeade. The iconic mascot, the polar bear, was also present to take pictures with shoppers. The company said they enjoy spreading holiday cheer and giving back to the surrounding communities.

The caravan is ordained with Christmas lights and a large image of Santa Claus. Sometimes, Santa himself is even present to hear the kids’ Christmas wishes.