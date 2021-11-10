Coffee Can in Hanna City just opened but food shortages are causing major hiccups

HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD)- Food shortages are surging across the nation and one local restaurant is feeling the impact.

Coffee Can in Hanna City opened its doors for a soft opening Nov. 1, but the manager said it’s been a rough start after several delayed deliveries caused them to stop serving food.

The manager, Sarah Johnson, said on Sunday they had to stop serving food completely due to low stock.

She said they are overwhelmed with the amount of support but keeping up with a high volume of customers is leaving them scrambling to keep their shelves stocked.

The new business was supposed to open its doors this spring, but Johnson said they experienced delays in construction materials, daily items used like cups, and said finding employees was also a struggle.

She said she ordered 12 cases of syrup for their lattes more than a week ago and said still aren’t here. To compensate, she said they are trying to find certain items here locally.

“Getting the doors open has been our major hurdle and when we did, we were saying we have this lovely menu and we want to provide this for everybody but then we have to say oh but we are out of spinach or oh we are out of bacon. If you go to Sam’s… they are out of bacon and spinach too so its kind of facing what everyone else is dealing with but on a much larger scale,” said Johnson.

Coffee Can will be hosting their official grand opening celebration Thursday, Nov. 11.

Johnson asks that people be patient as they try to navigate opening a business amidst a food and supply shortage.



