Cold weather closes Illinois State University Monday

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State University (ISU) will close at noon Monday, Feb. 15 after reports of extreme weather conditions are expected to persist throughout the rest of the day.

All classes, including in-person, hybrid, and online, starting at noon, as well as evening classes, have been canceled, but dining centers and residence halls will stay open.

Several buildings will be closed for the time being, including the Bone Student Center, Student Fitness Center, Bowling and Billiards Center, and Milner Library. COVID-19 testing sites located on-campus have also been closed.

Only weather essential personnel are expected to work during the closure. All other employees will not be required to work, regardless of work location.

ISU officials said they plan to reopen with normal operations on Tuesday, Feb. 16.