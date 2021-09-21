Colder temperatures create perfect environment for apple crop growth

ELMWOOD, Ill. (WMBD) — Cooler weather is having a positive impact on the local apple crop.

Christ Orchard Manager Molly Christ said the expected cooler days and nights affect each apple variety differently.

Colder weather helps some types of the fruit ripen and even sets in the sugars, which can alter the taste.

The popular honey crisp apples were created in Minnesota, and the crisper fall temperatures help them get better coloring.

“The later varieties can tolerate actually a light frost. Some apples can even take 32 degrees on the tree, or even a little bit colder. The earlier varieties that are softer, not as solid, those you need to be picking before a frost,” said Christ.

She said the late varieties of apples are picked in early November.

Those types handle the cooler weather better than some of the apples that are ready earlier in the season.