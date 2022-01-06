Collaboration between agencies lead to 20 arrests in Peoria Wednesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — More than 50 vehicle stops in Peoria led to a slew of arrests and confiscations Wednesday, Jan. 5.

Multiple agencies, including the Illinois State Police (ISP), United States Marshals Service, members of the Peoria Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, Patrol Operations, and the Special Investigations Division assisted the Peoria Police Department.

Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria was pleased with the collaboration between the departments and said he is committed to continuing the work.

We are six days into the new year and six days into the Peoria Police Department’s Anti-Violence Initiative. While last night was impactful, we are by no means done. The PPD will continue to collaborate with our county, state, and federal law enforcement partners, as well as continued conversations with the community we serve, in our goal to enhance public safety and the reduction of violent crime. On behalf of myself and my command staff, I want to take this opportunity to highlight the efforts of everyone involved – both Peoria Police officers assigned to this detail, as well as our law enforcement partners for their work last night. PPD Chief Eric Echevarria

As a result of the traffic stops, 20 arrests were made, including several for wanted individuals on county and federal warrants, two stolen vehicles were recovered, and two illegal firearms were discovered.

Evidence to assist in multiple major investigations was also collected, according to the press release.

Collaborative efforts that lead to arrest include:

• 1200 block of East Forrest Hill: A stolen vehicle that sped from police was tracked utilizing ISP Air Operations, which led to the location of three juvenile suspects who then ran from police. They were tracked down, arrested, and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, before being transported to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.

• 200 Block of East Corrington: A suspect with a federal arrest warrant for possession of a full

automatic pistol was located, arrested, and transported to the Peoria County Jail.

• 1900 block of South Stanley: A vehicle, previously reported as stolen, was driven away from police but later tracked by ISP Air Operations. Police on the ground were able to locate the vehicle as the driver began driving recklessly throughout the city. Out of caution, police abandoned the chase on the street and instead relied on information from the air. Once the driver stopped, police converged on the location and watched as the suspect walked into a home. After a brief standoff, the suspect surrendered. They had an outstanding warrant for feeling and eluding and were transported to the Peoria County Jail.

• Indiana & Nebraska Streets: A stolen handgun and loaded rifle were recovered from a vehicle during a traffic stop. The suspects inside were arrested for various weapons-related charges, traffic violations, and a warrant already on file.

• During the detail, no ShotSpotter activations or new motor vehicle thefts were reported.

• The Peoria Police Neighborhood Services (NSU) also began a detail to tow current abandoned

vehicles. This effort will continue daily and during specific planned details.

“Although the Illinois State Police has a strict pursuit policy, we possess substantial resources able to help identify, apprehend, and convict individuals who flee,” said ISP District 8 Commander Lieutenant Tim Sweeney.

“The Illinois State Police will continue to work with our law enforcement partners and use all resources available to protect our community,” Sweeney said.