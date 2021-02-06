Collectors and buyers come to Peoria’s annual Comic Book Convention on Saturday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In search of novelty items and epic stories, collectors flocked to the annual Peoria Comic Book Convention Saturday afternoon.

Buyers of all ages flipped through boxes of comics at the Holiday Inn, buying each one for as little as $1.

Organizers say there were around 55,000 comics for sale coming from the six dealers’ inventory combined.

Comic collector and dealer Alan Morton says while many people buy to resell these days, he thinks comics should also be enjoyed as entertainment too.

“You should buy them because it’s something you enjoy. If it goes up in value, good, but if it didn’t it’s something you got to enjoy,” said Morton.

For more than 20 years, organizers say the convention has sold comics across the midwest, stopping in Peoria four times a year. The next comic book convention in Peoria is on April 11, 2021.