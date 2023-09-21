NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — On Friday, Latinx students at Illinois State University will have a chance to speak Latinx alumni about their shared experiences.

Latin American and Latina/o Studies Program, Latinx Alumni Network (LAN), and Organization of Latino/a/x Employees (OLE) are hosting College and Career Planning: Confronting Multiple Issues for Latinos, Latinas and Latinx After Higher Education.

This is the second year for the panel. Simon Rodriguez, LAN President, said the purpose is for current students to glimpse what undergrad and post-grad life was like from fellow Latinx Redbirds.

He said he is looking forward to making connections with current students.

“I think it’s so important, you know thinking back to my undergrad days, of knowing that there are others that came before me that experienced many of the hardships that I experienced that are first generations graduates and the amount of pressure the burden can carry,” he said.

The panel will be held on Friday at 7 p.m. in Williams Hall Room 314.