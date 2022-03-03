PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Prospective college students who are still searching for the right school could have an opportunity to find one at the Bradley University Illinois Regional College Fair.

Thursday, March 10, from 6-7:30 p.m., representatives from about 80 colleges and universities will be in the Renaissance Coliseum to answer questions and provide information about opportunities, applications, admission, and financial aid.

High school and community college students from Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford, Fulton, Stark, Marshall, Putnam, and Knox counties are encouraged to attend and learn more about finding their best college fit.

The fair is free, and students are encouraged to save time by pre-registering here.

Parking instructions, a list of attending institutions, and other details are available here.