College Fair to be held at ICC, more than 80 institutions participating

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — High school students, students looking to transfer, and their families are all invited to Illinois Central College for a college fair on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

From 6-8 p.m. in the ICC CougarPlex, the expo-style event will ring representatives from more than 80 in-state and out-of-state colleges and universities.

Students and parents can meet with admission representatives to learn about programs, the admission process, scholarship, and financial aid opportunities, and ask questions.

Registration is recommended and can be completed here. Face masks will be required.