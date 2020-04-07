Colleges across central Illinois staying online this summer

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Many colleges across Central Illinois are continuing education this summer with remote learning.

For the first time, students at Illinois Wesleyan University will take summer courses online. There’s a term for the month of May then summer classes start in June.

IWU dean of admissions Greg King says students are handling the changes well.

“I think this generation acclimates really quickly to that environment. Everybody is already pretty tech-savvy, so we’ve adapted quickly to it,” said King.

“Administration is preparing for the possibility of staying online this coming fall semester,” he said.

President of Illinois Central College Sheila Quirk-Bailey says professors usually put about half of the summer classes online. She says this would be the first year all courses are put on the internet.

A decision will be made by the end of this week but labs and clinicals need to be figured out first.

“If we can’t finish the current semester with all of the labs our students are currently enrolled in, we would run those makeup lab sessions over the summer. So, we are figuring all of that out too, as that COVID-19 virus is impacting everybody,” said Dr. Bailey.

Dr. Bailey says staying online will not compromise the quality of student’s learning.