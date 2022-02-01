Colleges in Normal closing ahead of severe weather

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State University (ISU) and Heartland Community College (HCC) have announced Tuesday that they will be closing due to anticipated severe weather.

According to messages sent to ISU students, the university will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, and all classes, whether in-person, hybrid, or online, will be canceled.

Resident halls and dining centers on ISU’s campus will remain open, but all other buildings will be closed. Only weather essential personnel are expected to report to work during the closure.

ISU is expected to reopen Friday.

According to an Email from HCC Public Information Director Steve Fast, HCC will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to severe weather. HCC has not determined whether it will reopen on Friday.

More information about road closures and parking bans around the Town of Normal should be available on its website.