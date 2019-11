PEORIA COUNTY Ill. — The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office has lifted the traffic collision alert for the county.

It was issued at 6:35 a.m. Wednesday and lifted just after noon.

During a collision alert, drivers involved in crashes where no one is injured are asked to report the accident in person to the records bureau at the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office within 48 hours of the conclusion of the collision alert.

The office is located at 301 N. Maxwell Road.