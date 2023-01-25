MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Sheriff’s Office has issued a collision alert Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post, drivers who are involved in minor property damage accidents should exchange insurance information and report the accident to the Sheriff’s Office within 48 hours after the collision alert has been lifted.

Deputies will still be dispatched to incidents that involve any type of injury, or if the vehicle is unable to be removed from the roadway.

The alert will remain in effect until further notice.