PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Due to the extreme road conditions, officials with the City of Peoria have issued a collision alert Friday.

Those involved in crashes with no one hurt are advised to exchange information and report the collision in person within 36 hours after the alert has ended. This can be done at the Peoria Police Department at 600 SW Adams Street.

Everyone involved in the crash must be present to file the crash report.