Collision alerts issued in Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Multiple areas in Central Illinois have issued traffic collision alerts as severe weather hits the area.

Below is a list of confirmed collision alerts in the area:

PEORIA

The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office issued a traffic collision alert for Peoria County.

Those involved in vehicle crashes where no one is injured are being asked to exchange information and report the crash in person to the records bureau at the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, located at 301 N Maxwell Rd.

The crash should be reported as soon as reasonably possible but within 48 hours of the conclusion of the alert.

EAST PEORIA

The City of East Peoria is under a traffic collision alert.

Those involved in a non-injury crash should exchange information with each other and report the crash to the East Peoria Police Department within 36 hours after the alert is lifted.

MCLEAN COUNTY

The McLean County Sheriff’s office issued a traffic collision alert for McLean County starting Tuesday at 10 p.m.

Drivers involved in minor crashes should exchange information and report the crash to the Sheriff’s office within 48 hours of the collision alert being lifted.

Deputies will be dispatched if drivers are involved in a crash resulting in any type of injury, or the vehicle is unable to be driven and is creating an additional road hazard.

The collision alert will stay in effect until further notice.

Does your area have a collision alert in place that we missed? Let us know by emailing news@wmbd.com.