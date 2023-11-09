(UPDATE: 8:56 a.m.) — Both spans of the bridge that carries Interstate 74 over the Illinois River have reopened, according to the Peoria County emergency dispatch center.

That’s after two rush-hour collisions on the eastbound and westbound spans snarled traffic.

_________________________________________________________________________________

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two separate collisions on the Murray Baker Bridge during Thursday’s morning commute snarled traffic and leading to delays.

According to the Illinois State Police, the first collision occurred on the eastbound span of the bridge that carries Interstate 74 over the Illinois River occurred just before 8 a.m. It involved a minivan and two trucks. No injuries were reported but it stopped traffic.

Then, about 10 minutes later, at 8:08 a.m., another three-vehicular collision occurred involving two sedans and a van. There, injuries were being reported and the right lane of the westbound span was shut down.

As of 8:35 a.m., all eastbound lanes were reopened.

