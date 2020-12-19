Collision on North and Armstrong sends 3 to hospital Friday night

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A traffic collision Friday night sent three to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries.

At approximately 7:05 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18, Peoria Police, Peoria Fire, and AMT were dispatched to the area of North and Armstrong where it was discovered a woman driving an SUV was driving southbound on North at a high rate of speed when her vehicle collided with three parked vehicles in the 1300 block.

One of the parked vehicles was occupied by two individuals, a male and female.

The male sustained life-threatening injuries and the female suffered serious injuries. The driver of the SUV also sustained serious injuries. All three were transported to a local hospital.

The accident remains under investigation by the Peoria Police Department Traffic Unit.

