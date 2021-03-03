Colon Cancer Awareness Month: Medical experts say being screened is crucial

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month and medical leaders are putting an emphasis on being screened.

The Executive Director of the Central Illinois Endoscopy Center, Andy Paulson, said colon cancer is the third mostly deadly form of cancer.

He said one in every 24 people will be at risk in their lifetime, but one in every three individuals are not being screened when they should.

Paulson said this form of cancer is preventable, and early detection is key.

“Just the fact of doing the simple screening itself, what we find is about 40% of the time we detect some sort of a pre-cancerous polyp and remove it so it doesn’t develop into that cancer,” Paulson said.

There is also a campaign by the American Cancer Society to push the normal screening age from 50 to 45. This is to pick up on early onset colon cancers.