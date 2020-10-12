Columbus Statue in Bradley Park removed ahead of Columbus Day

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Once on a pedestal in Bradley Park in Peoria, Christopher Columbus is now gone.

“It’s 2020, there’s no room for statues of colonizers and murders anymore,” said Sadie Sale, a member of the Columbus Statue Removal Coalition.

The statue and its pedestal were taken down just over a week ago on Oct 2. In September, the Peoria Park District Board voted four to two for its removal.

Park District Board President Robert Johnson believes the statue was dividing Peorians and that its removal was the best option for the park board.

“We kept it all in one piece. We did not try and destroy it and it’s been placed in storage,” said Johnson.

Trustee Joyce Harant said the removal shows progress toward a more accepting community.

“In many ways that statue, as I came to realize in thinking about it, and was expressed by those from the black, Native American communities, it certainly did not make them feel welcome,” said Harant.

Those who were for the statue’s removal think it’s a step in the right direction.

“It shows that Peoria’s not just some old city that is stuck in its ways. It shows that we’re ready for change and to be more accepting of every culture that’s here,” said Sale.

During meetings about the statue, some trustees raised concerns about the cost while the park district faces COVID-19 budget deficits. Proposals estimated it would cost $18,000 to take it down.

“I think it’s an investment in healing in this community. While we, of course, have our financial interests, but there’s also a human interest that we have to consider in all of this,” said Harant.

Johnson said the actual cost was lower, around $7,500.

“We also want to be frugal about money, especially taxpayers dollars. But some things, you can’t put a money value on,” said Johnson.

Harant said now that Columbus is gone, Peorians can work towards reconciling wounds of the past.

“We have to begin working to try to heal those. We can’t change them, but we can recognize them and we can try to bring closure,” said Harant.

The former statue site has been turned into green space. Both Johnson and Harant said they’d be open to the idea of putting some sort of artwork or sculpture in Columbus’ place.

