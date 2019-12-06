Come one, come all! Cirque Italia comes to Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — The circus is in town, with a twist!

The Cirque Italia water circus has 13 performances featuring thousands of gallons of water.

“Not only do we have all of these incredible, beautiful, death-defying acts, but we also do it with our 35,000-gallon water stage,” said Samantha Kulinski, an artist with Cirque Italia.

The show is one of a kind, and performers come from around the world to be a part of it.

From the wheel of death to aerialists to clowns, and everything in between, the show is exciting and fun for everyone.

“We work really hard on creating a true all-ages show, that parents can go, grandparents can go, children, so we have a little bit for everyone,” said Kulinski.

The big tent is set up at the Expo Gardens and performers will show off their acts all weekend.

Tickets can be purchased online. Shows are Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.