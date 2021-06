PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Want to have a second chance to see your favorite shirtless comedian?

Fans of comedian Bert Kreischer have two opportunities to watch him perform at the Peoria Civic Center Theater this fall.

The comedian just announced the Berty Boy Relapse Tour will be adding another show following his original set show:

7:00 p.m. on Oct. 16

9:30 p.m. on Oct. 16

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com and the Toyota Box Office.