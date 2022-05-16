PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Fans of Comedian Bill Burr will be excited to hear he is playing in Peoria.

Monday, Burr announced additional dates for his Bill Burr: Slight Return tour, including a stop at the Peoria Civic Center, set for Nov. 5.

Those interested in seeing Burr live can reserve their general on-sale spot starting Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.com. A sale on the website is set for Wednesday, May 18 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can also be purchased in person at the Toyota Box Office, which is open Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Burr is a Grammy-nominated comedian and has seen success in TV and film as well as on stage. He has sold out venues internationally, and his Monday Morning Podcast is one of the most downloaded comedy podcasts.