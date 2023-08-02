PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Comedian Brad Williams is set to perform at the Peoria Civic Center next year.

According to a release from the Civic Center, fans will be able to watch “The Degenerates” star perform on May 16, 2024, as he embarks on a 44-city tour beginning in September.

“Williams’ show offers a fresh perspective on life’s quirks, cleverly navigating through his experiences as a little person, relationships, and everyday situations,” the Civic Center said in the release.

Tickets for the show will be on sale starting Friday, Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. Tickets may be purchased online through Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Toyota Box Office on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.