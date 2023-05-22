PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A stand-up comedian will be coming to the Peoria Civic Center this fall.

According to a Peoria Civic Center press release, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias will make a stop in Peoria on Oct. 28 as part of his 2023 Gabriel Iglesias: Don’t Worry Be Fluffy Tour.

Iglesias is the second highest-grossing touring comedian in the world and one of the most watched on YouTube, with more than 1.1 billion views.

He also has multiple TV and movie credits, including Magic Mike, A Haunted House 2 and Fluffy’s Food Adventures.

Tickets will go on sale on May 25 at the Toyota Box Office and Ticketmaster.com