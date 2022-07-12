PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Joe Gatto is ready for a night of laughs at the Peoria Civic Center.

The comedian, actor, and producer will be performing at the Peoria Civic Center on July 17.

WMBD’s Matt Sheehan spoke with Gatto exclusively just days before his show.

Gatto tells Sheehan the show will give fans a closer look into his life. He’ll be able to tell stories about his time on ‘Impractical Jokers,’ but this solo tour is also a way Gatto is able to redefine his career.

Gatto was one of the founding members of The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe, more famously known as the Impractical Jokers, and has toured with a live comedy show to sold-out crowds in the Madison Square Garden in New York and the O2 Arena in London.

Gatto left the Impractical Jokers in early February for personal reasons.

You can purchase tickets online at ticketmaster.com and in person at the Toyota box office