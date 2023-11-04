PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — John Crist recently announced his 2024 “Emotional Support Tour” which includes a stop at the Peoria Civic Center on March 10.

Crist, one of the nation’s fast-rising comedians, has sold out several venues across the county in the 2023 leg of the tour.

The 2024 tour includes more than 30 extra dates across the U.S. due to the popularity of his 2023 tour leg.

“I’m not surprised we’re adding all these new dates! Every time we do the show and post clips of it online, the comments are filled with people asking, ‘When are you coming to my city?,’” said Crist. “And every night in our meet and greets, people tell us they flew to see the show, so we figured we’d add as many more cities as possible in 2024!”

The tour was named among Pollstar’s Top 10 Comedy Tours in the World and is on track to sell over 100,000 tickets, his team said.

The 2024 tour will begin Jan. 18 in North Charleston, SC. Tickets are now on sale on Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Toyota Box Office.