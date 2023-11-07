PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Shane Gillis will be bringing his stand-up to the Peoria Civic Center next year.

A Civic Center news release states that Gillis will perform on Jan. 12 next year, with tickets going on sale on Nov. 10 at 10 a.m.

Gillis is originally from Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. During his career, he won Philly’s Funniest at Helium Comedy Club in 2016, was named an “Up-Next” Comic at Comedy Central’s 2019 Clusterfest in San Francisco, and a “New Face” at the prestigious Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal.

Shane Gillis released his debut comedy special “Live in Austin” on YouTube and has been viewed over 14 million times.

Gillis is currently playing “Gilly” in Peacock’s “Bupkis” opposite Pete Davidson and Joe Pesci.