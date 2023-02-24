PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Standup Comedian Tom Dillon will be making a tour stop at the Peoria Civic Center on April 21.

According to a Peoria Civic Center press release, tickets will go on sale on March 2 at 11 a.m.

Dillon is a comedian, writer and actor. He won the title of New York’s Funniest 2016 at Carolines NY Comedy Festival, and in 2017 Rolling Stone Magazine named him one of the top ten comics you need to know.

He also has two specials that aired in 2018, a quarter-hour special on Netflix and a half-hour special on Comedy Central. Dillon is also the host of a podcast called The Tim Dillon Show.

Tickets will be available at the Toyota Box Office and Ticketmaster.com