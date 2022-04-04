PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Comedian and Emmy-winning journalist Charlie Berens will be performing at the Peoria Civic Center on Oct. 1.

According to a Civic Center press release, Berens has been featured on Fox, CBS, Funny or Die, TBS Digital, Variety, MTV News, and more.

In 2017, Berens started a viral Midwest comedic news series called the Manitowoc Minute. Berens has more than 550,000 Facebook followers, and his Midwest-focused sketch comedy videos have garnered hundreds of millions of views.

Tickets to his show go on sale Friday, April 8. Tickets will be available on Ticketmaster.com, or in person at the Toyota Box Office.