PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD)– A fire in a storage unit on E. Marietta Ave. required three Central Illinois Fire Districts to put out Monday evening.

According to Peoria Heights Fire Department Facebook, the unit was notified of the fire at 2:25 p.m. Engine 653 arrived and found heavy fire coming from two storage units.

The crew stretched three lines to extinguish the fire.

Chillicothe Community Fire Protection District and West Peoria Fire Protection District assisted with overhaul and fire suppression.

The fire was contained in the middle section of the building. Six building units suffered flame and smoke damage.

One person was injured and transported to an area hospital.

The fire is being investigated by the Illinois State Fire Marshall.