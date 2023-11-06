PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The joint Commission on Racial Justice and Equity will host a community forum on Nov. 28 at the Neighborhood House in South Peoria.

All residents of Peoria County are invited to participate in the event which is sponsored by the Peoria City/County commission. The Neighborhood House is located at 1020 S. Matthew St.

The forum will give the public a chance to share stories and relay concerns regarding racial justice and equity within the Commission’s eight areas of focus:

Child & Youth Development

Economic Development & Jobs

Environment & Climate

Health & Human Services

Quality Housing

Information Technology

Justice

Transportation & Mobility.

Commission members will be on hand to listen and gather feedback to inform strategic plans and partnerships that advance racial justice and equity.

The Commission was formed in 2021 as part of a larger effort to try to find a way to make Peoria more livable and equitable community for all its residents. More than 150 people from the city and the county are part of the commission and its several subcommittees.

In late March, the commission gave an update on their work and said their data-based work showed the area has room to grow when it comes to inequities.

“The report that we’re providing to you today is not a flattering account of the city and county of Peoria. It has, in the words of one of the city council members, sobering data about where we’re at,” said Tim Bertschy, co-chair of the commission, at the time of the report.