BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — The Chair of the Bartonville’s Park Committee is raising money to give back for her 50th birthday.

According to a GoFundMe press release, Committee Chair Heidi J. Rhea is raising money for a bench swing in Bartonville’s Alpha Park for her birthday.

“Since I’m only going to turn 50 once, why not fundraise for a gift that gives back to the community,” Rhea stated. “I spend a lot of time in the park and since I don’t need gifts for myself, I figure I could mark this milestone with a gift to the community.”

The goal for the fundraiser is $3,500. Rhea stated she will downsize the bench if not enough money is raised.

Donations are being accepted until midnight on Oct. 11.

Those interested can donate here.