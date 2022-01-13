Committee discusses student safety during monthly meeting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria’s Advisory Committee on Police Community Relations held its monthly virtual meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

During the meeting, the Director of School Safety for District 150, Demario Boone, said that their midyear report stated that 21-25% of their reporting involves physical battery.

“There are a lot of physical interactions, with students vs students, students vs staff, that we are trying to wade through,” Boone said.

Boone said his department is also doing a lot of interventions, student behavioral threat assessment, and trying to get supports in place in students’ homes.

“We are able to diagnose schools that have the highest number of reports,” Boone said. “We focus on those schools more, identify specific students that are ‘frequent flyers’ and try and put supports in place for them.”

Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria said that there has been a lot of communication between the police and the school.

“There’s been, from my perspective, a phenomenal relationship, and we will continue to do that,” Echevarria said.

Echevarria also discussed his first Youth Advisory Committee meeting with Peoria High school students. He said students hoped to build more one-on-one relationships with students and police officers.

“We want that one person that kinda adopted the school, to be that contact for the school, and continue to build that relationship,” Echevarria said.

Anyone who would like information on how to attend the next meeting can contact Christina Kirby at ckirby@peoriagov.org.

The City of Peoria’s Advisory Committee on Police Community Relations meetings are recorded and can be watched on the City of Peoria’s YouTube page.