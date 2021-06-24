Committee on Police Community Relations hold virtual town hall on Peoria’s residential officer’s program

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria’s Advisory Committee on Police Community Relations held a virtual town hall at 6:00 p.m. Thursday.

The theme of the town hall was Peoria’s residential officer’s program. Peoria Police Captin Scott Cook said the program was started in 2013.

“We looked at what was going on in collaboration with the city council at that time… It started off with one officer in a resident at 520 W Armstrong, and it has grown to five homes where we have police officers living in what can be termed as an ‘at risk neighborhood’,” Cook said.

Cook said the program does good by having officers living and invested in the interest of the neighborhood. The city provides housing, utilities, and a security system for the resident officers.

Resident Officer James Hodges said his phone is on 24 hours a day to hear complaints from the community, and that he couldn’t do his job without the community’s help.

“It is an honor to be able to team up with the community, and that’s what this is all about,” Hodges said. “We all need to come together, and our job is to shed a whole different light on how the police and community can be.”

The town hall was the first of three town halls that will take place over the summer. The other town halls will be held on the last Thursday of July and August.

Anyone who would like to attend the next meeting can contact Christina Kirby for the Zoom link.

The town halls are recorded, and can be watched on the City of Peoria’s Youtube page.