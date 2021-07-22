Committee on Police Community Relations hold virtual town hall showcasing local resources

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria’s Advisory Committee on Police Community Relations held a virtual town hall at 6:00 p.m. Thursday.

The town hall focused on resources that support community members around Peoria. The three presenters included the Lights on Program, Peoria Community Against Violence(PCAV) Crisis Response Team, and the Peoria Police Resource Center.

The presenters discussed the resources their programs provide, from after-school programs for students to group crisis intervention after traumatic incidents.

Committee Chairperson Dr. Janice Zagardo was happy to showcase a few of the resources available around the community.

“What we organized for tonight, and we have been talking about this for quite a while, was having a town hall where we were able to present to the community many of the rich resources we are lucky enough to have in Peoria,” Zagardo said.

Anyone who would like to attend the next virtual meeting can contact Christina Kirby at ckirby@peoriagov.org for the Zoom link.

The City of Peoria’s Advisory Committee on Police Community Relations meetings are recorded and can be watched the next day on the City of Peoria’s Youtube page.