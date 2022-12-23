TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD) — Local Republican leaders are looking for applicants to replace State Sen. Jason Barickman (R-Bloomington).

According to a Tazewell County Republican Party press release, the 53rd Legislative District Committee was formed to replace Barickman after he announced his retirement on Dec. 5.

“The Legislative Committee of the 53rd Senate District would like to thank Senator Barickman for his representation of Republican values during his career of public service-we wish him all the best,” Committee Chairman Dave Rice said. “The Committee will now look ahead to the appointment of a candidate that will be a strong voice for central Illinois conservative values in Springfield. We believe there are good candidates for the role out there.”

The 53rd Legislative District Committee will hold a public meeting at the Elk’s Lodge, 459 Elks Club Rd., Pontiac, IL at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, to review all applicant information, conduct interviews of select candidates and appoint a replacement for the senate seat.

Interested applicants can submit their resumes and cover letters by mail, email or in-person to:

Chairman Jim Rule

Tazewell County Republican Party

PO Box 534

Tremont, IL 61568

309-208-9930

chairman@tazewellgop.org

Applicant information must be submitted by the close of business on Jan. 5.

The appointed replacement will serve for two years as part of the 103rd General Assembly. They will serve a two-year term and be up for election during the general election in 2024.