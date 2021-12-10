Communities showing support for Brimfield following tragic death of student

ABINGDON, Ill. (WMBD) – Communities are rallying behind the Village of Brimfield, following the tragic death of a senior student and basketball player, Jacob Look.

As the Abingdon-Avon basketball team prepared to take on Farmington-Central on Friday, the A-Town Booster Club encouraged students to not wear their normal school colors.

“We have reached out to our community, our fans, Farmington school, and we are asking everyone to wear red,” said Alison Darst, secretary of A-Town Booster Club.

Red is a sign of support for the Brimfield community, which is mourning the loss of Jacob Look, who died Tuesday after drowning in a hot tub.

“Being in a small community–our students have a chance to play against the other teams and many of them know students from each of the districts,” Darst said.

When contacted about the tribute, Jeff Otto, Farmington-Central High School’s activities director, said he felt it was the right thing to do. But he added that the tribute isn’t about the two teams competing, but rather Look’s community and loved ones.

“Sometimes you don’t know how to help, but doing things like just lets them know that you’re thinking of them, and they’re on your mind and on your heart,” Otto said.

Otto said what happens on the court on Friday isn’t the most important thing.

“There are more important things than winning or losing or competing in the game, and if this brings attention to that, then I’m okay with that,” Otto said.

Abingdon-Avon high will also collect donations, which will be given to a memorial for Look or his family.